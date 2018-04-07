

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 76-year-old woman from the Kawartha Lakes area is dead after her vehicle drifted off the side of a road and struck a tree in Clarington Saturday.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the south side of Taunton Road just east of Darlington-Clarke Townline.

Witnesses told police that the sedan was eastbound when it suddenly drifted off the south edge of the roadway and travelled along a ditch before striking a tree.

The driver of the sedan was found without vital signs and was declared dead at the scene.

Durham police said they are investigating the cause of the collision.

The woman has not been identified.