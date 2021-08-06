The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a woman in her eighties in connection with the death of an off-duty York Regional Police Officer in July.

On the morning of July 23, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Hwy 610 in Meaford.

One of the drivers, identified as 55-year-old Craig Heatley of Bradford West Gwillumbury, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A passenger of the same vehicle, later identified as Heatley’s wife, was also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a devastating and unexpected loss for all of Craig’s family, friends and platoon mates. Craig was a well-respected 31-year York Regional Police veteran, who worked in Criminal Investigations, Academics, Auto Recovery and most recently in #4 District Uniform Patrol,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement on Twitter following Heatley’s death.

On July 23, Craig and his wife were involved in a serious motorcycle collision in Meaford. Craig succumbed to his injuries. His wife is in serious but stable condition. — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) July 25, 2021

On Aug. 6, Grey Bruce OPP charged 83-year-old Nina Nodwell, a resident of Grey Highlands, with one count of careless driving causing death and one count of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Grey Bruce OPP and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME)’s investigation is ongoing.