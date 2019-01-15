

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 85-year-old woman is dead following a serious collision in Ajax on Tuesday afternoon.

At around noon, officers were called to the area of Westney and Kingston roads after a pickup truck and a small four-door sedan collided.

Witnesses told police that a silver Hyundai sedan was making a left-hand turn from Millington Crescent onto Westney Road heading southbound when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling northbound on the roadway.

The female victim was found without vital signs, trapped in the sedan. She was pronounced dead a short time after crews arrived at the scene.

Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation was conducted but have since reopened.