Woman, 85, dead following collision in Ajax
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 10:57PM EST
An 85-year-old woman is dead following a serious collision in Ajax on Tuesday afternoon.
At around noon, officers were called to the area of Westney and Kingston roads after a pickup truck and a small four-door sedan collided.
Witnesses told police that a silver Hyundai sedan was making a left-hand turn from Millington Crescent onto Westney Road heading southbound when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling northbound on the roadway.
The female victim was found without vital signs, trapped in the sedan. She was pronounced dead a short time after crews arrived at the scene.
Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation was conducted but have since reopened.