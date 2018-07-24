

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a woman accused of seriously injuring a 67-year-old man by biting him during a robbery near Mount Dennis.

Police allege the 39-year-old Toronto woman attempted to rob a man in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue on July 15.

During the robbery, police say the man suffered severe injuries when he was bitten by the woman.

The victim, investigators say, received 27 stitches in hospital.

On Monday, 39-year-old Shanta Ramessar was arrested in connection with the case.

She has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.