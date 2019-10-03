Woman accused of murdering infant daughter publicly identified
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:48AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:08AM EDT
A 25 -year-old Niagara Falls woman charged with first -degree murder in connection with the death of her infant daughter has now been publicly identified by police.
Georgina Anne Lowe was arrested on Wednesday after her six-month-old daughter was found without vital signs at a home in the area of Barker Street and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.
The baby, who was located by police at around 1 p.m., was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Lowe made a court appearance today via video link.
The name of the baby will not be released, according to police.