

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 25 -year-old Niagara Falls woman charged with first -degree murder in connection with the death of her infant daughter has now been publicly identified by police.

Georgina Anne Lowe was arrested on Wednesday after her six-month-old daughter was found without vital signs at a home in the area of Barker Street and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.

The baby, who was located by police at around 1 p.m., was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Lowe made a court appearance today via video link.

The name of the baby will not be released, according to police.