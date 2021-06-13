A 59-year-old woman has been charged following allegations of medication not being administered as prescribed to several residents of a Brampton long-term care home.

Peel police said they received complaints earlier this month from a long-term care facility located in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

The investigation found that 11 residents with varying cognitive abilities were victimized in the incident, police said in a news release.

Medical staff have assessed the victims and their family members have been notified.

Police are not releasing the name of the home.

Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie was charged Friday with 11 counts of failing to provide necessities of life.

She will appear in a Brampton court on a future date.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.