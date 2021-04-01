Woman accused of producing fake COVID-19 test result upon landing at Pearson
Police and workers wait for arrivals at the COVID-19 testing centre in Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:22PM EDT
Peel police have charged a 26-year-old woman who allegedly produced a fraudulent negative COVID-19 test upon landing at Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Police say that a CBSA officer was inspecting a woman’s entry documents on Monday afternoon when they became suspicious that the negative COVID-19 test required to be produced by international travellers was fraudulent.
Police say that the officer had public health officials review the document and they confirmed that it was a fake.
Police were then contacted and they took the woman into custody.
She was charged with uttering a forged document and released on a promise to appear in court.
All international travellers above the age of five have been required to produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight since January.
They are also required to quarantine in a hotel upon landing in Canada while they wait the results of a subsequent COVID-19 test.