A woman accused of spitting on and wiping her saliva all over an automatic banking machine (ATM) in Pape Village last month has been arrested, Toronto police say.

Police previously said a woman walked into a bank in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues at around 5:30 a.m. on April 30 and began “spitting, coughing, and wiping her saliva” on an ATM and the surrounding area.

About five minutes later, police say, the woman left the bank.

Staff became aware of the incident hours later.

Investigators subsequently released a photo of the suspect and police say she was later identified as 32-year-old Holly Hobbs.

On Tuesday night, police confirmed that Hobbs had been arrested.

She faces one count of mischief and is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse later today.