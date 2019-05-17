Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after crash in Clarington
A woman suffered critical injuries following a crash in Clarington on Friday night.
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 10:10PM EDT
A woman has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Clarington.
The collision occurred on Regional Road 20 near Durham Road 57 at around 7 p.m.
Ornge air ambulance told CP24 that a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Durham Regional Police are on scene investigating the crash.