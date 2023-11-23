A woman is being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision north of Newmarket.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon in East Gwillimbury, near Green Lane East and 2nd Concession Road.

York Regional Police said they were called to the scene at 1:48 p.m.

ORNGE air ambulance told CP24 that a woman in her 60s is being taken to St. Mike’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Green Lane is currently closed from Yonge Street to Murrell Boulevard as police investigate. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destination.

More to come. This is a developing story.