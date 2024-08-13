A woman was airlifted to a hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road at 11:22 a.m. for a crash involving three vehicles.

Images posted by Ontario Provincial Police on social media appear to show a truck and car were involved in a fiery rear-end collision.

A third vehicle left the road due to the incident as it is pictured on a grassy bank along the highway.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that an air ambulance transported a woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

Paramedics added that three others were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Highway 410 between Courtney Park Drive and Derry Road for the cleanup.