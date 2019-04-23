

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're investigating after a woman was allegedly abducted and assaulted over the weekend.

They say the incident occurred on Sunday night while the woman was driving in Port Dover, Ont.

They allege a man hiding in the back seat of her vehicle abducted her, forced her to drive to an unspecified area of Norfolk County, and physically assaulted her.

Police did not provide details on how the encounter came to an end, but say the woman reported the incident on Monday afternoon.

They did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to come forward.