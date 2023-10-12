Police are searching for a woman who allegedly caused a disturbance at a north Toronto bank last month before she pulled out a Taser and made a threat.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said officers were called to a financial institution in North York’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood, near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 for a report of a threat.

It’s alleged that the suspect, a woman who police said is between the ages of 20 and 30, entered the bank and displayed a note to staff.

Investigators did not say what was written on the note.

The suspect then began to “cause a disturbance” police said before she “retrieved, brandished and activated a Taser.”

Before she left the scene, the suspect made an undisclosed threat, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect in a news release in an effort to identify her.

She’s described five-feet tall with a medium build and dark curly hair in a ponytail.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident. They can be reached at 416-808-3200 or anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.