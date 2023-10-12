Woman allegedly armed with Taser makes threat at Toronto bank: police
Police have release surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a disturbance at a north Toronto bank last month. (Toronto Police Service)
Share:
Published Thursday, October 12, 2023 5:50PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2023 5:52PM EDT
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly caused a disturbance at a north Toronto bank last month before she pulled out a Taser and made a threat.
In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said officers were called to a financial institution in North York’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood, near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 for a report of a threat.
It’s alleged that the suspect, a woman who police said is between the ages of 20 and 30, entered the bank and displayed a note to staff.
Investigators did not say what was written on the note.
The suspect then began to “cause a disturbance” police said before she “retrieved, brandished and activated a Taser.”
Before she left the scene, the suspect made an undisclosed threat, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect in a news release in an effort to identify her.
She’s described five-feet tall with a medium build and dark curly hair in a ponytail.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident. They can be reached at 416-808-3200 or anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.