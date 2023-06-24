Police are releasing images of a suspect who appeared to take pictures of pre-teens, throw an unknown liquid at girls and steal from an employee at subway stations in Toronto.

A group of pre-teen girls were entering an elevator when a person placed a cellphone at their feet, according to a news release on Saturday.

Police say the incident took place in a building in the Cordova Avenue and Islington Avenue area, just minutes from Islington Station, on May 12 around 8 p.m.

The suspect appeared to take pictures of the girls, police say. The pre-teens then exited the elevator and shortly after, the suspect departed the building.

Police believe the same suspect threw an unknown liquid at two teenage girls from behind while they were exiting Donlands Station on June 3 at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Again, the suspect was seen filming the incident on a cell phone, according to police.

A few days later, the suspect approached a 21-year-old woman from behind and assaulted her at Queen Station on June 7 around 10:05 p.m.

Police say the suspect then fled north on the subway platform.

Then, a week later, the suspect conversed with a TTC employee before stealing cleaning supplies from a work cart on June 14 just before 8:40 p.m.

The suspect chased the employee and assaulted them, police say.

The individual is described as a woman with a thin build, curly dark hair, between 5'8" and 6'1" and looks 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).