Woman and child found without vital signs in backyard pool in Brampton
An ambulance and police car are seen on Hilson Court in Brampton on Aug. 4, 2018. (@hockeycanada25/Twitter)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 9:32PM EDT
A woman and a five-year-old child were rushed to hospital after they were found without vital signs in a backyard pool in Brampton on Saturday night.
Peel Region Paramedics say they were called to a home on Hilson Court, in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area, at 8:16 p.m. for an adult and child unresponsive in a pool.
They found the pair without vital signs and rushed them to a local hospital.
Police said they were responding to a medical call in the area and closed down the street to vehicle traffic.