Woman and girl dead, boy injured after ATV crash in Parry Sound
A woman and child from southern Ontario are dead and a boy is injured following a single all-terrain vehicle crash east of Parry Sound, Ont. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2023 5:36PM EDT
A woman and a child from southern Ontario are dead and a boy is injured after a single all-terrain vehicle crash east of Parry Sound, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday in Perry Township.
They say three people from Holland Landing, north of Toronto, were riding on the ATV
Police say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a five-year-old girl was in serious condition when she was airlifted to hospital, where she later died, and a nine-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.