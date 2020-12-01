A woman and a five-year-old boy have been transported to hospital after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire and possible explosion in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to Nevada Court, near Bovaird Drive East and Nasmith Street, at around 7:48 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services originally said three patients were transported to a local hospital. However they later clarified that two people were transported – a woman with critical injuries and a five-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Peel police later said both the woman and the boy were believed to be in stable condition.

The fire started in the basement of the home, police said.

While there were reports of a possible explosion, firefighters did not immediately confirm that was the case.

Roads have been shut down in the area as crews tackle the fire.

Crews are expected to remain on scene “for an extended time” police said.