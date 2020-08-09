Woman arrested after infant found dead in Kitchener
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 6:16PM EDT
A woman has been arrested after a baby was found dead in Kitchener, police say.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Cedarwoods Crescent in Kitchener after the baby was found Sunday.
One female has now been arrested, Waterloo Regional Police said. Police said a homicide investigation is underway.
No other information has been released so far.