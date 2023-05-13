A man is seriously injured, and a woman has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a hotel in North York on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the hotel located near Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive, east of Highway 400, just before 5:30 p.m.

Two men were transported to the hospital – one with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Meanwhile, a woman was arrested at the scene, police said.