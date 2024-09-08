A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a peace officer during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The incident, which Toronto police are considering hate-motivated, happened near Yonge and College streets.

Police said they were called to that area at about 2:30 p.m.

They allege that a group of protestors were demonstrating inside a commercial building as officers were enforcing the Trespass to Property Act.

Investigators said that a woman became uncooperative and assaulted an officer when officers asked protestors to leave the property.

Mary-Grace Ommert, 21, of Toronto, was charged with assault peace officer and fail to leave premise when directed. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.