Woman arrested for impaired driving after vehicle crashes into pole in Scarborough
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 6:05PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Scarborough.
Police were called to Bluffers Park Sunday afternoon for a single-vehicle crash.
Officers arrived at the scene and located four people in the vehicle, including two children.
Toronto paramedics said two adults were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The children were assessed by paramedics.
Police said the female driver was arrested for impaired driving.