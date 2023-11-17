Woman arrested for impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Published Friday, November 17, 2023 10:13PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2023 10:13PM EST
A woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle on the rail tracks was struck by a GO train in Scarborough Friday night.
The collision occurred near Morningside Avenue and Gardentree Street at around 8 p.m.
Police said no injuries were reported, and the driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into custody.
The collision disrupted service on the Lakeshore East line as police investigated.