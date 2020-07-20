

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and a 26-year-old man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place outside of Scarborough Town Centre earlier this month.

On July 10, emergency crews were called to the shopping centre, located near Ellesmere and McCowan roads, just before 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 26-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken from the scene to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead two days later.

On July 12, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Jordon Marcelle.

The first arrest in the case was made on July 18.

A suspect, identified by police as Toronto resident Tristawna Ona Christian, now faces a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted murder.

Christian was attempting to enter the United States at the time of her arrest, Det.-Sgt. Jason Shankaran said in a tweet.

On July 10, Jordon Marcelle was shot to death outside of the Scarborough Town Centre. After an intense 6 days we arrested Tristawna Christian for murder while attempting to enter the USA. Shaquille Small is now wanted for 1st degree murder. @TPSHomicide @TPS43Div @1800222TIPS pic.twitter.com/N7kBK7IlBN — Jason Shankaran (@Shankaran5331) July 20, 2020

While announcing Christian’s arrest on Monday, investigators released a photo of a second suspect wanted in connection with the investigation. He has been identified by police as Toronto resident Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small.

Small is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).