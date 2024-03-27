One woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries she was assaulted by a man at an Etobicoke intersection on Wednesday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that it appears the incident occurred outside at the intersection.

Police said the woman was struck by an object and the male suspect fled the scene.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.