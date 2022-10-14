Police have arrested three suspects and continue to search for a fourth after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint while her young child sat in the rear of her vehicle.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday outside a home near Elgin Street and Henderson Avenue in Markham.

Police say that the woman had just parked in her driveway in her black Mercedes G-class SUV when she noticed a silver vehicle pull in behind her.

At the time, the woman’s young child was still in a rear seat and another young child was playing in the driveway, police say.

“A male suspect got out of the vehicle and approached her, pointing a gun, while yelling and demanding the victim get out of the car,” a news release issued on Friday states.

Police say that the woman’s husband came out of the home during the incident and managed to grab the child from the vehicle.

The armed suspect then hopped into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Three of the four suspects were located a short time later, with assistance from the York Regional Police helicopter.

Zion Mosiah Lewis, 21, is charged with a number of offences, including robbery with a firearm.

Two youths, ages 16 and 17, are also facing charges.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.