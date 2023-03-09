A woman has been charged after police found a report that a man impersonated a cop and conducted a traffic stop in Niagara Falls earlier this week was false.

Niagara police initially issued a news release on Monday, saying it was investigating a suspicious person driving a black vehicle with white doors and had activated what appeared to be police lights.

Police said on Sunday evening, a driver was allegedly pulled over on Drummond Road near Prospect Street after the black vehicle drove behind them.

After stopping, the suspicious person approached the driver and gave the impression that he was a police officer, investigators said.

“When the [driver] became suspicious, the suspect was asked for his name and badge number, at which point the suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the area,” police said in a press release.

The description of the alleged suspect was included in the release.

However, on Thursday, police revealed the incident was allegedly made up.

“The evidence collected assisted detectives who reinterviewed the complainant on March 8th, 2023, at which time the story was determined to have been fabricated,” police said in a Thursday news release.

They arrested 21-year-old Emily Celeste Bojcic of Niagara Falls. She is facing a charge of public mischief.

“Public mischief is a criminal offence that occurs when a person who, with intent to mislead, causes a peace officer to enter on or continue an investigation by reporting that an offence has been committed when it has not been committed,” police said.

Bojcic is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009346 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.