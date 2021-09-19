A 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an assault during an anti-vaccine protest in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m., police said the protest briefly stopped traffic in the area of Queen’s Park Crescent and Bloor Street West.

Police allege that one of the demonstrators approached a woman in a car and assaulted her.

Police said the protestor, identified as Mississauga resident Milijana Rupcic, was arrested and charged with assault.

She will appear in court next month.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).