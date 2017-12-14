

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 34-year-old mother accused of seriously injuring her four-month-old daughter and stabbing a man at an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, Toronto police say.

At around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the lobby of a condo building near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Avenue for a reported stabbing.

According to police, a man and woman were arguing inside one of the units when the woman, who was holding a knife, made threatening comments.

Police say the woman then injured the man and the infant.

The man fled the apartment to seek help, investigators say.

Police previously told CP24 that the man was stabbed and the baby was “grievously” injured in an assault.

The girl was rushed to a children’s trauma centre via emergency run and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman taken into custody in connection with the incident was also transported to hospital to be treated for lacerations to her arms, Peel Paramedics told CP24.

On Thursday, Toronto police confirmed that the woman is the injured child’s mother and has now been charged.

She is facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

The woman, who has not been identified, is scheduled to appear in court today.

The child remains in hospital in critical condition but Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 that he thinks the baby will survive.