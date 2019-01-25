

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A worker at a downtown Hudson Bay Co. store has been charged after they allegedly tampered with water belonging to a colleague.

Police say that they began investigating the case at the HBC near Bay Street and Queen Street after receiving a complaint from an individual.

They say that investigators were able to verify the information and on Jan. 21st police arrested a suspect, identified as Konica Kang, and charged her with administering a noxious substance and mischief.

According to police, the tampering with the water happened more than once.

It is not clear in what manner the water was tampered with, though.

Police say that the victim is OK and was not harmed as a result.