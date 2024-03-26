Toronto police have laid charges against a woman who allegedly went to multiple locations in the Queen West area warning of an impending terrorist attack over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to multiple calls for service at around 11:15 a.m. on March 24 in the area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.

Police said the woman attended a church, a community centre, a bar, and a stranger's home and told people that there was an impending terrorist attack or that a building would blow up.

Officers located the woman and took her into custody.

No explosives were found, and no injuries were reported, police said.

In a news release Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Tamira Loewen of Toronto is facing a number of charges, including two counts of hoax of terrorist activity/ causing fear; and two counts of public mischief/making a false report.

There is no evidence so far to suggest the incident was motivated by hate, police said.