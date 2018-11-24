

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old Six Nations woman has been charged in connection with the murder of three Indigenous people —including a woman who was seven months pregnant — outside of London, Ont. earlier this month.

The bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found with a grey pickup truck in a field on a private property in the municipality of Middlesex Centre at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 4.

All three resided on Six Nations of the Grand River, south of Hamilton.

At a news conference on Nov. 15, police revealed Miller was seven months pregnant with a boy at the time of her death.

Police from the OPP, Six Nations, relatives and band council members from Six Nations each appealed to the public for information related to the killings.

Previously, the OPP had released an image of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sought in connection with the case. Police also set up a dedicated tip line.

On Friday, officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service arrested 36-year-old Kirsten Bomberry of Six Nations.

She was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

She was held for a show cause hearing in London on Saturday and remanded into custody.

Officers are conducting a search of a stretch of 4th Line on Six Nations land, between Tuscarora and Onondaga roads.

They say they will be in the area for the next few days and motorists should expect road closures in the area.