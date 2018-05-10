

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 28-year-old woman charged in connection with a North York hit-and-run that claimed the life of a New Brunswick woman has entered a guilty plea, though it is not immediately clear what charges she is pleading guilty to.

Erin Wright was arrested on Oct. 14, 2017 following a 10-day Toronto police investigation into the death of Debbie Graves.

Graves had just finished having dinner with a coworker at a restaurant near York Mills and Don Mills roads on Oct. 4 when a car mounted the curb and struck her

Wright is alleged to have fled the scene and later brought in her damaged, silver Nissan Rouge crossover into an East York auto shop for repairs.

She was named a “person of interest” in the investigation after police located the vehicle at the shop one week later.

Wright was later charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstruction of police and impaired driving causing death.

She was released on $101,000 bail in October. Evidence related to the case is protected by a publication ban.

At the height of the case, police suggested that Wright did not cooperate with the investigation prior to her arrest. Wright’s lawyer, however, told CTV News Toronto that she tried to surrender herself to police days before but was told by investigators she ‘wasn’t wanted yet.’

Sixty-three-year-old Graves was in Toronto for work when she was killed.

The Riverview, New Brunswick woman was described by family in her obituary as a “very creative” woman who was “at her happiest during time spent with her family.”