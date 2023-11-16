A woman has been charged with arson following a three-alarm fire in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at a row house near River and Gerrard streets at around 6 a.m. The blaze quickly escalated to a three-alarm response and firefighters worked to contain the flames from spreading to adjacent units.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday morning, Toronto police confirmed that investigators believe the fire was “deliberately set” and a woman has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigators said 41-year-old Jeannine Hilles, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson, endangering life, and failing to comply with a release order.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

“Investigators are asking anyone with dash-cam or surveillance footage of the area to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release.