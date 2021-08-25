A 37-year-old woman is facing charges after she repeatedly drove a vehicle through the garage door of a residence in Pickering, eventually leading to a large fire that consumed much of the home.

Police say that they were first called to the scene late Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call regarding a woman who had repeatedly driven into a garage door belonging to a residence.

They say that after the door eventually broke the woman proceeded to drive her vehicle into the residence. The vehicle then caught fire, eventually igniting the residence itself.

Police say that the woman initially fled the area but was found nearby and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

She is facing four charges, including arson and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Police say that there was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

At this point it is unclear how much damage was caused to the home.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.