

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. - A woman from Whitby, Ont., faces fraud charges for allegedly selling space at a non-existent craft show.

Durham regional police say three people contacted them to say they were defrauded last year.

They said they had paid for vendor space at a craft show in Oshawa, Ont., scheduled for June last year.

When the would-be vendors showed up, they discovered there was no event.

Officers later found two more victims.

The 33-year-old woman is charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.

This Canadian Press first published this story on Sept. 27, 2019.