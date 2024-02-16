A 27-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after colliding with a snowplough in Vaughan, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around Vellore Woods Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive East around 2 p.m.

According to York police, a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the roadway collided head-on with a snowplough.

The driver was taken into custody and police found open alcohol within the vehicle.

The woman from Oshawa, Ont. was charged with driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams. Their vehicle was impounded for seven days and her licence was suspended for 90 days.

The charge has not been proven in court.