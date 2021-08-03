A 30-year-old Wasaga Beach woman stopped by police near Lake Simcoe last Friday was driving under the influence with five children inside her minivan, Durham Regional Police allege.

Officers say that at 9:30 p.m. on July 30, they stopped minivan at Highway 12 and Regional Road 23, north of Beaverton and due east of Lake Simcoe.

Investigators said the woman was speeding and “driving erratically” before the stop.

The driver was taken in to custody at the scene for suspicion of impaired driving, and later charged with one count of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Police counted a total of five children inside the minivan at the time of the woman’s arrest.

A spokesperson for Durham Regional Police told CP24 the children were transported to their home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Const. Prins at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2022.