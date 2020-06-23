

Sean Davidson, CP24.com





An Ontario woman convicted of killing a cyclist while driving drunk and charged again with impaired driving while on parole promised authorities she would never drink again.

Richmond Hill woman Darya Selinevich, who is now 27 years old, was sentenced to seven years jail in 2017 after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including impaired driving causing death, after she struck and killed a 44-year-old man riding his bike in 2015.

According to investigators at the time, the former York University law student was driving 110 kilometres an hour in a Toronto neighbourhood, which had a posted speed limit of 60 kilometres, and she did not stop her vehicle when she struck Zeyong Kang, who was a father of a 15-year-old boy.

As she tried to evade police in a badly damaged BMW, the court found she reached speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and ran a red light. She eventually pulled over and attempted to flee from police on foot but was arrested a short time later.

As part of her sentence, Selinevich was banned from driving for 10 years.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, the former York University law student was granted full parole on Oct. 17, 2018, less than two years after she was sentenced.

As part of her parole conditions, she was required to abstain from alcohol and avoid drinking establishments.

On Sunday, according to a police source, Selinevich was pulled over on Highway 400 near King Road after police received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle driving erratically.

Police allege she was found to be two times over the legal alcohol limit.

She faces a number of new charges including impaired driving, driving under suspension, and possession of drugs while operating a motor vehicle.

The new charges have not been proven in court.

"You said that you would never drink again," the parole decision from 2018 says. "The Board believes that you are committed and motivated to remain sober."

"It was evident to the Board that you are still affected by your decision to drive under the influence that night, which resulted in the loss of a life."

The parole board found that Selinevich’s remorse for the fatal crash "appeared genuine."

"You said that you did not think about the consequences. You stated that you did not stop at the scene of the collision because you got scared and panicked."

"It is the Board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released."

Before the fatal crash in 2015, Selinevich was also charged with impaired driving.

According to the parole documents, Selinevich had taken steps to address her “substance abuse problem” and attended AA, Smart Recovery Program and Walls to Bridges Program.