

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A 36-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found in a burning home in Aurora early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were first dispatched to the residence on Edward Street near Yonge and Wellington streets shortly before 1 a.m. for a house fire.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed and were unable to make entry at first.

After about an hour crews had knocked down the blaze enough to go inside.

That’s when they discovered the body of a deceased adult male, according to police.

Homicide detectives were then called in after the coroner deemed the death suspicious.

In a press release issued on Sunday, York Regional Police confirmed that 36-year-old Aurora resident Melissa Galea has since been arrested and charged in the man’s death.

Police say that they are still working to determine the man’s identity.