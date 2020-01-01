

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in northern Ontario say they've charged a woman with murder and assault after she allegedly attacked a youth and a 59-year-old man.

Police say the incident happened in Thunder Bay, Ont., at about 7 a.m. on New Year's Day.

They say officers found the two victims injured inside a home.

Investigators say the youth -- whose age wasn't given -- died in hospital, while the man was released from hospital later in the day.

Courtney Marie Labelle, 34, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 1, 2020.