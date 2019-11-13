

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman and a child have been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a GO train in Kitchener.

The two were struck just east of the Kitchener GO Station sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, in the area of Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

The woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries, while the child was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital, Ornge Air Ambulance said. The condition of the child is not yet known.

A bystander at the scene told CTV Kitchener that the woman and child didn’t see the approaching GO train as they tried to cross because of a CN Rail train that was slowly repositioning itself at the time.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the incident.

No trains are passing through the area as the investigation is underway.

“We are so concerned about their condition and hoping for the best,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24.

She said people onsite are “traumatized” by the incident.

GO Transit trains were stopping at Guelph for several hours to accommodate the investigation, but have since resumed service all the way to Kitchener.