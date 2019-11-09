

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A woman and child have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a North York house fire this afternoon.

Toronto Fire arrived to a house on Pynford Crescent after receiving call for a two alarm basement fire shortly after 3 p.m.

A woman and child were rescued from the basement of the home, and heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived on scene.

Two other children was also rescued from the fire, and is being taken to hospitsal with minor injuries according to paramedics.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.