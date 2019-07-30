Woman, child rushed to hospital after being struck in Shawnee Park
Joshua Freeman , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9:14PM EDT
Two people including a child are being taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Shawnee Park area.
The pedestrians were struck on Finch Avenue East, near the northbound Hwy. 404 on-ramp, Toronto police said.
Paramedics said a woman in her 20s and a child were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-treatening injuries.
The westbound lanes on Finch Avenue are closed for an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.