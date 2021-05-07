Woman, child taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto
Share:
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 6:06PM EDT
Two people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale Avenue East, south of Eglinton Avenue East, just before 6 p.m. Friday.
Police say one of the vehicles flipped over and the occupants were briefly trapped.
A woman suffered serious injuries and a child sustained minor injuries, police say.
Both were transported to hospital for treatment.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.