

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. -- A young woman who pressured her boyfriend to kill his teenage ex more than a decade ago has had her day parole revoked after she became entangled in a love triangle outside prison.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision this morning after hearing Melissa Todorovic had failed to disclose two romantic relationships, breaching one of the conditions of her release.

The board heard from one of Todorovic's parole officers today that the young woman began a relationship with a man who was on probation, then later became involved with his friend.

Todorovic was granted six months of day parole in November after the board found she had made progress in understanding what led her to orchestrate the 2008 killing of 14-year-old Stefanie Rengel.

The panel also said at the time that Todorovic should expect to remain in counselling for a long time and required her to report any relationship with men to her parole officer.

Todorovic was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 for ordering the slaying of Rengel, a Toronto teen who had become the focus of her intense jealousy even though the two had never met.

Fuelling this obsession was the fact that Rengel had briefly dated Todorovic's then-boyfriend, David Bagshaw, years earlier.

Todorovic, who was 15 at the time, repeatedly threatened to break up with Bagshaw or withhold sex unless he killed Rengel. He eventually carried out the murder plot, luring the teen out of her home on New Year's Day 2008 and stabbing her six times.

Both Todorovic and Bagshaw were sentenced as adults to life in prison, with parole eligibility set at seven years for Todorovic and 10 years for Bagshaw, who was just a few days shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the murder.

Todorovic appealed her conviction and sentence but both were upheld. The process delayed her application for parole, however, and the board has said she became eligible for day parole in 2013 and full parole in 2015.

At trial and in her appeal, Todorovic maintained she never believed Bagshaw would actually go through with the killing, but at her last hearing before the parole board, the young woman said she now feels “horrible” about what she did.

“I wish I could take everything back. I take full responsibility for Stefanie's death ... if it wasn't for me, Stefanie would be alive,” she said in November.

When the panel pointed out that she could have called off the plot at any time, including minutes before Rengel's death, Todorovic acknowledged that she “should have.”

Rengel's relatives have questioned Todorovic's display of remorse, saying it appeared calculated.

“I do not see a changed person in Melissa. I see someone who has become more cunning, hoping with those few words of so-called remorse that she is fooling those who should have the experience to see through them,” Rengel's mother, Patricia Hung, said at the November hearing.

“I do not hear empathy here, except for herself.”