

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto woman convicted of terror charges grew increasingly preoccupied with the notion that the Canadian government was spying on her in the years before she carried out an attack at a Canadian Tire while draped in an ISIL banner.

In a newly released psychiatric report, Rehab Dughmosh said she first began to feel persecuted by authorities in 2013, when she tried to obtain her Canadian citizenship and was turned away for refusing to remove her niqab in court.

Shortly afterwards, Dughmosh heard about ISIL on the news and started watching their videos daily, which she felt caused the government to increase its surveillance of her, according to the report, which was prepared last fall.

The 34-year-old became "increasingly distressed" because she believed the government had placed cameras in her home, prompting her to put tinfoil on light fixtures and cover up electrical sockets and vents, the report says.

In early 2016, she began to hear voices she believed were put there by the government, and which told her to hurt herself and others, the report says. In one instance, her anguish over the voices led her to try to remove one of her teeth with a knife, an injury that left her with a dead tooth, it says.

"The worsening of her psychotic state over time resulted in severe functional decline and adverse interpersonal consequences, as manifested by her social withdrawal, failure to adequately manage her household/familial responsibilities, and marital demise," the document reads.

"Her behaviour was concerning and impairing to such a degree that her family made repeated unsuccessful attempts to connect her with psychiatric care prior to the June 2017 index offences."

Though Dughmosh's adoption of extreme religious views coincided with the start of her illness, it is not delusional in and of itself, the report says.

"In the context of an evolving delusional process and corresponding confusion and distress, the adoption of a new or exaggerated belief system serves to provide a more stable sense of self at a time when self-concept and personality are undergoing significant changes," it says.

The report was presented as evidence Monday as an Ontario judge begins to determine an appropriate sentence for Dughmosh.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell said she will examine assessments already conducted and decide whether any additional ones are required. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Dughmosh was convicted last week of several terror charges in connection with the June 2017 attack at a Canadian Tire in an east Toronto mall.

She was also found guilty on another charge related to a failed attempt to join ISIL in Syria in 2016.

An agreed statement of facts read in court last week -- the only evidence presented in the case -- said Dughmosh began contemplating an attack in Toronto about a year after her return from that trip.

The document says she built an arsenal of makeshift weapons but her estranged husband confiscated them at the last minute and she was forced to change her plans.

Dughmosh, who represented herself and participated only minimally in her trial, underwent psychiatric assessment and was found fit to stand trial.