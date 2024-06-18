Woman critical after being found shot at Vaughan Mills parking lot
Police are investigating after a woman in 20s was found with a gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2024 7:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2024 7:47PM EDT
A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound, say police.
York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m.
They said that paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The investigation is "active" and ongoing, YRP said.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact #4 District at 905-830-0303, ext. 7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More details to come.