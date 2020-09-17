A woman in her 50s has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck in a Brampton parking garage by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Peel police say the woman was struck in an underground parking lot in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Malta Avenue at around 10:14 a.m.

She was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured Jeep Cherokee with two occupants described as males in their 20s. The vehicle has dark license plate covers and dark tinted windows, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam video to contact Peel police.