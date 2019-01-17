Woman critical after Oakridge hit-and-run
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 7:35PM EST
A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood.
It happened at Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unconscious at the scene and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Area roads have been closed down as police investigate the incident.