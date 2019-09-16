

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman is in life-threatening condition and her husband has been arrested following a disturbance at a home in Brampton.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the area of Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane, located near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway East.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 60s, was transported to hospital in critical condition and was subsequently transferred to a trauma centre.

The woman's 64-year-old husband has been taken into custody and police said they are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

There is a heavy police presence in the area due to the investigation.

Police say the incident was "contained to a residence" and there are no outstanding suspects.

An Audi believed to be driven by suspects wanted in a fatal shooting on Highway 410 was found abandoned earlier this morning not far from where the disturbance was reported but police say they do not believe the two incidents are connected.